Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Gap Up to $20.40

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $21.50. Arqit Quantum shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,269 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.07% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

