Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Up to $37.06

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $42.90. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 4,617 shares traded.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

