Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,074,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 192,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,544,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,647,000 after purchasing an additional 468,422 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,094,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $448.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $316.56 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

