Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 51,052 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $104,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $190.53 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,113 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.18.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.