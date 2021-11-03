Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

Shares of ETN opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 12-month low of $104.34 and a 12-month high of $172.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.97 and its 200 day moving average is $154.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

