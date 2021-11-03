Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,955.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.90.

Shares of LMT opened at $326.31 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.