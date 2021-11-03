Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 158.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,653,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,690,204 shares of company stock worth $80,106,781 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 81,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,072. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.