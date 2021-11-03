MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price rose 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 90,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,381,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

MPLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.69.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.76 million.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 218.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $288,550,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 12.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

