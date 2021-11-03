Neenah (NYSE:NP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 50,223 shares.The stock last traded at $54.08 and had previously closed at $53.21.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $933.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Neenah by 47.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Neenah by 17.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

