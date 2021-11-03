Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hammerson (HMSO)

Hammerson (LON: HMSO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/3/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

LON:HMSO traded up GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 31.35 ($0.41). 4,301,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,165,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Hammerson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.93 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Get Hammerson plc alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.02%.

In related news, insider Adam Metz purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46). Also, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 81,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £29,326.68 ($38,315.50).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.