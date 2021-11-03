Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 500.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE HFRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,783. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

