Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrival by 217.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Arrival by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrival stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,023. Arrival has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

