Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 8.9%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $52.88. Approximately 54,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,251,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,488,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,031,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after buying an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

