NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 47.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 179,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.44. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $42,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 30,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $525,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 248,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,866 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $27,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

