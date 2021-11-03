Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

JGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,019. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

