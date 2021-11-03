Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
JGH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,019. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.