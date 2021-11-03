VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ VSEC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $55.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132. VSE has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that VSE will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in VSE by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

