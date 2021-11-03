Pacitti Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $118.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

