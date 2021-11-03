The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,721 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $181,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.06. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

