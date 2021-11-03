Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 235.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $194.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.