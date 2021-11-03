Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Nordson worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the second quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Nordson by 37.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $259.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.13. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $262.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.