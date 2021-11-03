Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.09

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.09 and last traded at $86.90, with a volume of 11600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.66.

DEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

