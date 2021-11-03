Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of American Financial Group worth $29,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.