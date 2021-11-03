Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

