EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 515,663 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $26,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

EOG Resources stock opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

