Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,582 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLI opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

