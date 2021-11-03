Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $16.84. Rallybio shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rallybio stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

