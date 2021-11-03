Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $457.11

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $457.11, but opened at $424.95. Humana shares last traded at $442.80, with a volume of 39,641 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

Get Humana alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.