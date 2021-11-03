Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 15.7% in October

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,741,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 9,180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,060.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors stock remained flat at $$3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

