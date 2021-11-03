Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of VMI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

