Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZG. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

ZG stock traded down $16.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,047. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

