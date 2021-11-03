Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raymond James’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.83. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $6.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,670. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

