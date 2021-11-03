CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.