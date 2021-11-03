Pacitti Group Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 124.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 874.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $159.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.48. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.