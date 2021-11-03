Pacitti Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pacitti Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 75.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

