Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pacitti Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 199,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO opened at $202.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $133.06 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.75 and its 200-day moving average is $192.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.85%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

