Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 19,804 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,804 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

NYSE:OC opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

