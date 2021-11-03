Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,127 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $346.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $349.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.66 and a 200-day moving average of $275.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

