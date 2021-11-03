My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 6.7%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 4,601,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,910,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that My Size, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in My Size during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in My Size during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in My Size during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

