Melvin Capital Management LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $241,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 581.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.53.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. 33,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,570. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $149.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,087.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

