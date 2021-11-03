TheStreet Upgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to “B”

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.70.

AMRC stock opened at $93.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.42. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

