Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $357.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,875. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.43 and a fifty-two week high of $363.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.48. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

