Melvin Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,024,000. Melvin Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Snap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,692,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Snap by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,427,251 shares of company stock worth $160,890,436 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 353,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,849,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

