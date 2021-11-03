Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.94. The stock had a trading volume of 173,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

