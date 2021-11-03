Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 89.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 136.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,390 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.97. 35,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,266. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $308.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.33.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.