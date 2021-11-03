Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of DT opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

