Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $2,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 599.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $107.36 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

