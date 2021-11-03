Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Sells $33,510.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.51. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.87.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.