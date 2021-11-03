$0.84 EPS Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.65. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $637.84. 4,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,863. DexCom has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $641.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.03, for a total value of $1,500,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

