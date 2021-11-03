Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 8,817 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

