Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 112.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,006 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $80.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,900 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

